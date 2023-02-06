These People Are Using Their Influence To Push Nigerians Against The APC Administration – Mr. Alwan Hassan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The North-South alliance between the country will be in jeopardy, according to the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-South Progressive Youth Stakeholders, who claim that non-progressive elements in the presidency are working against the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

This was said by the group’s convener, Mr. Alwan Hassan, during a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja.

He claimed that certain individuals were aiming to undermine the party’s electoral success in the upcoming elections, which he claimed would jeopardize the North-South Progressive Alliance.

He claimed that these people had continued to undermine the nation’s cohesiveness for covert reasons.

Hassan claims that “These people are using their influence to push Nigerians against the APC administration and subject them to needless suffering for their own nefarious and evil goals”.

He pointed out that the politics and progress of the nation had benefited from the warm and fruitful ties that had existed between the North and South even before independence.

He urged the party’s leadership to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate for president, in order to sustain the relationship and alliance between the North and South.

“Our forefathers made the case for self-rule, independence, and the creation of our great nation, Nigeria,” said one of them. “Our forefathers stood against the colonial masters.”

The relationship between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria has always been respected by successive northern governments, both military and civilian.

