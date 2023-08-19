These Men & Lies Especially Naija Men, They’ll Be Telling You They Don’t Like BBL-Sandra Iheuwa

In a candid social media post, businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa voiced a sentiment many can relate to, shedding light on the paradox between words and actions. Sandra pointed out the apparent contradiction among Nigerian men, who often claim not to be fans of curvy figures or augmented bodies, yet their social media follows suggest otherwise.

She wittily observed, “These men and their lies especially naija men… they will come and be telling you they don’t like big yansh or Bbl but check their followings na all the big booty Judy they are following o.”

Sandra’s post highlighted the prevalence of societal expectations and the desire to conform to certain standards while secretly harboring different preferences. Her straightforward message urged men to embrace their true inclinations, suggesting that the attraction to curvier physiques should be acknowledged rather than denied.

With a touch of humor, Sandra’s words struck a chord, resonating with many who have witnessed similar contradictions in the online realm. Her post not only sparked conversations but also prompted introspection about societal pressures and individual desires.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram stories below.

