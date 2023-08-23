There’s So Much Suffering In Nigeria, But Governance Is Supposed To Bring Hope To The People – Obi

As the race for the office of the governor in Imo State heats up, Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi has come out to lament the sufferings of the poor masses despite government activities in the country.

While delivering a keynote address at the Labour Party flag-off campaign in Owerri, the Imo capital on Tuesday, August 22, Obi urged the people to give his party’s candidate a chance to turn around the fortunes of the state, adding that governance is expected to bring hope to the suffering masses across the country and not drain what’s left of it.

Citing the impressive performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti in his first two months in office, Obi insisted that his party is out to change Nigeria if the people give it the needed chance to do so.

Speaking in the native Igbo dialect, he said; “The people of Imo should come and see the wonders Governor Otti is doing in Abia State. And he has barely started. What we are trying to do in Labour Party is to change this country. We want to change Nigeria. We are not saying that anybody else cannot do it, but we are asking the people to give us the chance. I have said it repeatedly that people should go and see what is happening in Abia. When people give us the chance, in very little time, you will see massive changes.

When you look at Nigeria, you will see that there’s so much suffering today. People are suffering so much, but governance is supposed to bring hope to the people. In Abia today, people now have hope. That is what good governance does. The governor has begun doing exactly what he promised the people. And that is what we want. We want Nigeria to have leaders who will do what they have said. We don’t want people who would preach one thing, and do the opposite.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 38:28).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)