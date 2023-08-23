There’s So Much Suffering In Nigeria, But Governance Is Suppose To Bring Hope To The People” -Obi

In the midst of the intensifying gubernatorial race in Imo State, Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, has expressed concern in a video (38:28) about the ongoing hardships faced by the underprivileged masses despite government actions in the country.

Addressing the audience during the Labour Party’s campaign kick-off event in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Obi delivered a keynote speech where he appealed to the people to consider giving his party’s candidate an opportunity to transform the state’s prospects. He emphasized that effective governance should inspire hope among the suffering masses, rather than further exacerbate their struggles.

Citing the noteworthy achievements of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, within his first two months in office, Obi underscored his party’s determination to effect positive change in Nigeria, contingent upon receiving the necessary mandate from the people.

In his native Igbo dialect, Obi stated, “The people of Imo should witness the remarkable progress Governor Otti is achieving in Abia State, and this is only the beginning. Our goal in the Labour Party is to revolutionize this country. We aspire to transform Nigeria. While we do not disregard the capability of others to achieve this, we humbly request the people to grant us the opportunity. I have consistently maintained that people should observe the developments in Abia. When people entrust us with a chance, significant changes will be evident in a short period.”

He continued, “When you survey Nigeria, you observe an abundance of suffering today. People are grappling with severe difficulties, and governance should ideally provide a ray of hope for them. Presently, the people of Abia have newfound hope. This is the essence of effective governance. The governor has already begun fulfilling his promises to the people, and that is what we aim for. Our desire for Nigeria is to have leaders who genuinely act on their words. We reject leaders who preach one thing while doing the opposite.”

