There’s Nothing Wrong With A PDP Member Working For Tinubu As Long As PDP Permits Him To – Bwala

Former Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to say that there’s nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working for President Tinubu’s adminstration as long as the party agrees with that decision.

According to Daniel Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight…

“There’s nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working with Tinubu’s government as long as that decision is reached by PDP and the party permits him to. The party can sit and say let us constitute a government of national unity and work but in Wike’s case, the party hasn’t done that. And he is not the national chairman, neither is he the chairman of the board of trustees.”

“I think everybody knows that he practically manipulated a lot of people and he had them work in his path until he has achieved what he wants to achieve. He has now left them in the wilderness. Nobody has qualms about it, in fact if you ask me, I see Wike as someone who can do better as the minister of the FCT. Because in capacity, Wike has it and he has the potential to bring development. But I think the problem is whether Wike wants to do that or not.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 44:00

