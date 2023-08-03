There’s Nothing Wrong In These Governors Benefiting From Tinubu; They Helped Him Win His Mandate—Ayo

Political economist and member of the All Progressives Congress, Ayo Oyalowo, has stated that he sees nothing wrong with President Tinubu’s ministerial list, as alleged by many, adding that nothing is wrong with people benefiting from where they truly worked or invested.

According to Oyalowo, while speaking during an interview with Channels TV Politics, he alleged that the former governors on the ministerial list have truly worked for the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election by helping him secure the mandate, and as such, they deserve compensation in his government.

He, however, noted that these former governors are not just on the list as a way of compensating them for their contribution to his victory but are also competent to handle their respective ministries.

According to the Political Economist, when asked to give his review concerning the ministerial list submitted by President Tinubu, which, as reported, is mostly populated by former governors, he replied, “I’ve always knew he would bring some former governors, but sometimes we like to jump on to cliches; even if you are Christian or a Muslim, you are serving God because there is a benefit attached to it, so if people are in politics, they are also looking for something, and I really don’t see anything wrong in people getting benefit from where they worked if they actually worked for it. For instance, some of these governors worked for him to win his mandate, so there is compensation on one side and competence on the other side.”

[Start From: 48:30]

