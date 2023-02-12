There’s nothing Obi did in Anambra state that comes close to what Tinubu did in Lagos- Tolu Ogunlesi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has revealed why he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as his preferred candidate ahead of the February election. Ogunlesi made this known during an interview with Seun Okin, a Channels Television anchor. The Special Assistant to President Buhari explained that he believes that there are 3 leading candidates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. He claimed that in his view, Bola Tinubu seems to be the most competent among other presidential candidates, claiming that he is the one with the most demonstrated track record of achievements.

Ogunlesi said: “In my opinion, I personally believe that Bola Tinubu is the most competent among other presidential candidates. He has the most demonstrated track record of achievements when he was the governor of Lagos state. I know what he did in Lagos State and there’s nothing Obi did in Anambra state that comes close to what Tinubu did in Lagos.”

Source: Channels Television

