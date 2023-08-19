“There’s Nothing Like Yoruba Fulani, Kwara People Are Either Yoruba Or Fulani By Tribe” – Malcolm Omirhobo

Malcolm Omirhobo, a lawyer in Nigeria who became famous for donning traditional garb in court, resorted to social media today to insist that the Yoruba Fulani are not a real people.

Facebook/Malcolm Omirhobo is responsible for the photo.

The famous attorney remarked, “There is no such thing as the Yoruba Fulani tribe. People in kwara state, who like to think of themselves as Yoruba/Fulani, will eventually come to their senses and see they have been mislead, just as some Hausas have. The Kwara people are classified as either Yoruba or Fulani.

Continuing, attorney Malcolm Omirhobo said, “I think it is actually a mirage to claim both tribes (yoruba and Fulani) are one.” This is analogous to the time when some people falsely claimed Hausa Fulani ancestry when they were actually Fulani or Hausa.

Attorney Malcolm Omirhobo concluded by saying, “for the records, what I have said is not meant to incite people in any way but statements of fact.”

