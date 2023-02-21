NEWS

There’s Nothing Like an Igbo Presidency; There Can Only Be A President of Igbo Extraction—Orji Kalu

During an interview with Arise , the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, stated that there’s nothing like an Igbo presidency, pointing out that there can only be a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction. He made the statement after he was asked to explain his position in the presidential campaign of Asiwaju Tinubu. 

As regards this, Orji Kalu stated that he is loyal to the party and to Tinubu, adding that any man who belongs to a party will always put the party first in everything the person does.

According to him, “First of all, there’s nothing like an Igbo presidency.” There can only be one president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction. So, what we are doing is that I belong to a political party. In party politics, whether it is in Canada, the USA, or Japan, party supremacy and party loyalty are the first and the last for any man who belongs to a political party. 

Video credit: Arise

