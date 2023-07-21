NEWS

There’s Nothing About Judiciary That Makes Anyone Optimistic That It’ll Deliver Justice – Farotimi

As the nation continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, renowned lawyer, and political activist, Dele Farotimi has expressed his distrust for the country’s judicial system.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘THISDAY’ program on Thursday, July 20, Farotimi, who was a spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the general elections, insisted that there is nothing about the nation’s judiciary that requires citizens to place their trust in its ability to deliver justice. He, however, pointed out that there are a few judges who have managed to maintain their integrity.

He said; “I have said repeatedly, and without any apologies, that our judiciary as an institution, has been compromised almost beyond redemption. But I also know that there are good men and women within the system. Our particular situation at this point in time, demands that men and women need to remember that beyond the verdict of men, there is the verdict of history, and then, there is the verdict that will be handed down by God. Truth is eternal, and we all witnessed what happened in this country.

If men would have their consciences purchased, and forget the need to uphold justice, that is left for them and God. But we would tell their stories and posterity will remember. So, I would say without equivocation, that there is nothing institutional about the judiciary, that should make anyone optimistic about it maintaining the capacity to deliver justice. However, I have said earlier that there are remnants.”

