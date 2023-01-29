There’s No Truth To The Fact That The North Is Rallying Behind Atiku Abubakar- Hannatu Musawa

The deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has dismissed claims suggesting that northerners are planning to support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar who is from the North.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the APC chieftain of northern extraction noted that any claims suggesting that northerners are rallying behind Atiku Abubakar because he is a northerner is nothing but, falsehood.

She said the rumour is part of the concocted claims by the opposition to make Nigerians believe that Atiku Abubakar has a clear pathway to victory in the north.

According to her, though Atiku Abubakar is one of the top contenders in the race, it is only Bola Tinubu who has a clear pathway to victory in the upcoming presidential election.

Hannatu Musawa said “There is actually no truth to the fact that the north is rallying behind Atiku Abubakar because, he is a northerner. That is really not true. I think that is part of what the opposition is saying. It’s almost like gaslighting.

“They are trying to gaslight us to make us believe that. Yes of course, Atiku of all the candidates, is the only one that is actually in contention but, Bola Tinubu has a straight pathway to victory.”

