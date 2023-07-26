NEWS

There’s no study to show that Nigerians have started withdrawing their support for Tinubu- Eta

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the former Acting National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Hilliard Eta, has reacted to the insinuations that the Nigerian people have started withdrawing their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, due to some of his policies since he got to power.

It was made known that according to him, a considerable number of the masses voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because of his ideologies and strong conviction that the President can arrest the dwindling fortunes of the country.

While he was reacting to this, he said, “There’s no study to show that Nigerians have started withdrawing their support for Tinubu. But, we as politicians, we believe the best way to know is through an election and we just won the presidential election. I can assure you that the Presidential Tribunal will still uphold the presidential election.

Further talking, he said that for those who stuck out their necks for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge, it was because of their firm belief that the President has the talent, and the capacity to put people together, and Nigeria needs the best to come together again.

He said this administration was early in the day, because he believes the President still has that talent to bring the best together, and Nigerians will benefit from that talent.

While concluding, he said, “The All Progressives Congress, was founded on Progressive ideas and I remember when we campaigned in the year 2014, we campaigned based on ideas. We will not allow the ideas to die. We may have been disappointed on the way, but we will keep to them.”

