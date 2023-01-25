There’s No Labour In Nigeria Apart From Adams Oshiomole, I’m Nigeria Mr Labour And Not Obi–Oshiomole

Speaking to supporters in the Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, the former governor of Edo State and former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, stated that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, cannot deny his independence from the People’s Democratic Party. Oshiomhole maintained that they unquestionably possess a bond and that this is why they both ran as each other’s running mates in 2019.

Peter Obi, who deserted the PDP just a few weeks before the presidential election, cannot claim to be a Labour guy, he said. He claims that due of his great popularity throughout Nigeria, he is the real laborer. Peter Obi cannot claim that inscription, Oshiomhole boasted.

Atiku and Peter Obi have something in common, he claimed. Atiku’s running mate in 2019 was Peter Obi. We need to be on the same page before you accept to run with me. He recently learned that Atiku is corrupt. He was still a PDP member last year. He just ran for Labour after his Primary defection, but unfortunately for him, there’s no labour in Nigeria apart from Adams Oshiomole. I’m Nigeria Mr Labour and not Obi . That honour cannot be taken from me by him. In Nigeria, there is not a single village where I won’t be recognized”.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#Labour #Nigeria #Adams #Oshiomole #Nigeria #Labour #ObiOshiomoleThere’s No Labour In Nigeria Apart From Adams Oshiomole, I’m Nigeria Mr Labour And Not Obi–Oshiomole Publish on 2023-01-25 10:55:08