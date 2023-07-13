There’s no justification for Dokubo to be threatening the entire Igbos, saying he killed them–Agbo

Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta, is a criminal who has to be dealt with by the law, according to Casmir Agbo, the Enugu State Chairman of the Labour Party, LP.

In response to a recent video showing Asari Dokubo in the South East geopolitical region of the country brandishing an AK-47 rifle and threatening the Igbos, he issued this statement. He criticised the Igbo and said that, had it not been for British intervention, he would still be selling them as slaves, just like his ancestors had done.

Casmir Agbo responded to the situation by stating, “His threat against the Igbo is a treasonable conduct, and what he said is treasonable. He is questioning the federal government’s legitimacy. He needs to be detained and charged.

He stated further; “There is no justification for Asari Dokubo to be threatening the entire Igbo nation, saying that he killed them or that he was killing them ‘wotowoto’ and people are looking at him,”

