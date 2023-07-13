NEWS

There’s no justification for Dokubo to be threatening the entire Igbos, saying he killed them–Agbo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta, is a criminal who has to be dealt with by the law, according to Casmir Agbo, the Enugu State Chairman of the Labour Party, LP.

In response to a recent video showing Asari Dokubo in the South East geopolitical region of the country brandishing an AK-47 rifle and threatening the Igbos, he issued this statement. He criticised the Igbo and said that, had it not been for British intervention, he would still be selling them as slaves, just like his ancestors had done.

Casmir Agbo responded to the situation by stating, “His threat against the Igbo is a treasonable conduct, and what he said is treasonable. He is questioning the federal government’s legitimacy. He needs to be detained and charged.

He stated further; “There is no justification for Asari Dokubo to be threatening the entire Igbo nation, saying that he killed them or that he was killing them ‘wotowoto’ and people are looking at him,”

Many Nigerians have responded to Casmir Agbo’s recent statement on social media after it was shared by Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page.

Source:Daily Post paper

Graciouswriter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Inter’s Ambitious Goalkeeper Pursuit; Sommer and Trubin Top Their Wishlist – Fabrizio Romano

14 seconds ago

BREAKING: Nigeria Secret Police, DSS Files Charges Against Suspended Central Bank Gov, Emefiele In Line With Court Ruling

6 mins ago

Video of Buhari strolling in his Hometown with 2 Escorts weeks after Aso Rock Exit

11 mins ago

Fashionable Ankara styles that are suitable for any type of occasion

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button