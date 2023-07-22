There’s No Governor That Has A Social Register For Distribution Of 8k Palliative – Dr. Baba-Ahmed

In the wake of the agreement reached by the National Executive Council (NEC) for states to handle the distribution of the 500 billion Naira cash palliatives being proposed by the Bola Tinubu administration, renowned civil rights activist, and Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has come out to question the manner at which governors intend to create social registers for the distribution of the 8000 Naira monthly cash transfer to poor families in their states.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ program on Friday, Dr. Hakeem, who is the elder brother to Labour Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, insisted on that no single Governor has an already existing social register with which to distribute such monies in his state.

Going further, the NEF spokesman expressed worries that governors may choose to play politics with the money by ensuring that only party members, and supporters benefit from the distribution instead of the millions of poor families that are the intended target for the palliative.

He said; “The governors must be transparently better than the way the Federal Government managed these things. Right now, people are saying they should go and distribute the money by their register. There’s no governor that has a register. That is the truth. And then you have to worry about where they are going to get this register from. When are they going to get this register?

Are they going to do it between party people? Are they going to discriminate between supporters and non-supporters. When does this money actually get to people?”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 4:28).

