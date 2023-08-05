There’s no food, no money, I do not know what our going to Niger with military will achieve- George

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has asked the Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to shelve the planned military intervention against neighbouring country, Niger Republic.

It was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has written the National Assembly, to approve the use of force in Niger Republic, after all, mediation talks between ECOWAS and the Niger coup planners have yielded no result.

In an open letter on Friday, Chief Bode George lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts to re-instate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, by sending a delegation to hold talks with the coupists that were led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

While he was talking, he said, “I write to you as a Nigerian, a retired General in the Nigerian military, a patriot and a war tactician.”

Further talking, he said, “In Nigeria today, there is no food, no financial power to buy fuel, no light, no money. Nigerians are psychologically stranded and people are really going through a lot. So, I don’t know what our going to the Niger Republic with full military power will achieve.”

He said if people can remember well, Nigeria, almost singularly financed the ECOMOG military operations that was carried out some years ago, and that was when our economy was better as a country. Bode George asked which economy will Nigeria gluse to finance a full military operation in Niger Republic, when Mali and Burkina Faso, have already threatened that they will take sides with the Niger Republic in case there is military invasion in Niger Republic.

