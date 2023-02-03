NEWS

There’s No Cold War Going On Between Buhari And Tinubu, Those Rumours Are An Exaggeration – Obun C.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Buhari are rumored to be engaged in a cold war, but Cletus Obun, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign committee, has come out to play down those claims.

Mr. Obun, who featured in an interview on AIT today, claimed that the allegations of a conflict between Buhari and Tinubu are untrue and that the president’s absence from some APC presidential rallies does not indicate that he is not backing Tinubu.

He said it himself, as shown on AIT: “The so-called “cold war” is an invented debate. The PDP-APC rivalry is linked to the contagious effect. By beginning Tinubu’s campaign in Jos and traveling with him to one or two other states, the president visited more than two polling stations. Even with inadequate support, someone may be having problems at home”.

Don’t forget to like and share this article with your family, friends, and on your social media platforms as well. This will help me out greatly and will also motivate me to publish more.

Watch video here

BankyJay (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: We Will Fight You – El-Rufai Threatens Aso Rock ‘Cabals

4 mins ago

Bandits Leader Flaunts Scarce New Naira Notes In Viral Video

8 mins ago

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Peter Obi

10 mins ago

Little Opportunity To Rule, You Started Misbehaving’ – Tinubu Slams Adeleke

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button