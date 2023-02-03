There’s No Cold War Going On Between Buhari And Tinubu, Those Rumours Are An Exaggeration – Obun C.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Buhari are rumored to be engaged in a cold war, but Cletus Obun, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign committee, has come out to play down those claims.

Mr. Obun, who featured in an interview on AIT today, claimed that the allegations of a conflict between Buhari and Tinubu are untrue and that the president’s absence from some APC presidential rallies does not indicate that he is not backing Tinubu.

He said it himself, as shown on AIT: “The so-called “cold war” is an invented debate. The PDP-APC rivalry is linked to the contagious effect. By beginning Tinubu’s campaign in Jos and traveling with him to one or two other states, the president visited more than two polling stations. Even with inadequate support, someone may be having problems at home”.

BankyJay (

)