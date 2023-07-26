There’s Little Or No Sympathy For Emefiele Because He Took Decisions That Were Controversial” Ikokwu

Dr. Constance Ikokwu, an Arise Analyst, expressed that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN Governor, received little to no sympathy due to his controversial decisions during his tenure. She mentioned that Emefiele seemed to prioritize following his former boss’s directives over safeguarding the organization’s integrity.

Dr. Ikokwu revealed that Emefiele managed to survive two terms as CBN Governor because of strong support from President Buhari, but she believes he should have resigned after the end of Buhari’s administration.

She stated, “There’s little or no sympathy for the suspended CBN Governor, and the reason is clear. He made several controversial decisions, some of which seemingly compromised the integrity and reputation of the organization he worked for. His survival in office was largely due to the unwavering backing of the president and the inner caucus of the presidency, enabling him to carry out various actions during his almost two-term tenure.”

Additionally, it is argued that Emefiele had the choice to resign if he felt compelled to act against the principles of an independent CBN, but he chose to continue following the president’s directives.

