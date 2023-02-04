There’s a plot to disrupt elections, introduce interim govt, Tinubu alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Bola Tinubu, claims that there is a plot to sabotage and postpone Nigeria’s February 25 elections by inciting a crisis.

At the Friday presidential campaign event held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the Ekiti State, the APC flag bearer made this declaration.

“Their goal is to incite you to violence so they can deceitfully appoint an interim government and cause the election to be interrupted and delayed. But we are wiser now, so this will backfire,” he said.

The previous governor of Lagos urged the populace to maintain their resolve and thwart any destructive plans.

Additionally, he warned the electorate to make sure they have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and not to fall for any conspiracy by evil forces to appoint an interim administration after creating an unwarranted crisis.

If elected President, Tinubu pledged that his administration would not demote the esteemed intellectuals of Ekiti.

He added, “I’ve you collected your PVCs. They don’t want to give them to you; they want to hoard them. Please keep putting pressure on their neck. Don’t worry; whoever has your money locked up will likewise release it.”

This comes a week after Tinubu allegedly revealed intentions to sabotage the 2023 general elections by rationing fuel and redesigning the naira.

The former governor of Lagos declared that there is a plot by some saboteurs to prevent the 2023 general elections from taking place while speaking to APC supporters at a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The APC candidate claims that his followers won’t be deterred from voting for him despite the shortage of fuel and the redesign of the three naira notes.

“Let fuel be expensive; only they are aware of their storage facilities. Keep the naira and gasoline flowing; we will vote and win. Naira banknotes’ ink can be changed. You won’t get what you’re hoping for.”

He assured the people of the state that he will end fuel scarcity if elected, saying next month’s presidential poll is a “revolution”.

