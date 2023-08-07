NEWS

There’ll Be Poverty In Nigeria If We War With In Niger, BAT May Be Forced To Fund The War- Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, has issued a caution to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the contemplation of military action against Niger Republic. This warning stems from the possible severe consequences such a course of action might have for Nigeria. Bwala, who serves as an aide to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), conveyed his perspective through a tweet.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who holds the leadership position within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had previously raised the idea of military intervention in Niger Republic during an ECOWAS meeting. This proposal has sparked considerable discourse. In response, Bwala voiced his concerns, underscoring the potential outcomes of military involvement, including exacerbated hardship, heightened poverty, and increased instability within Nigeria.

Bwala suggested that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as ECOWAS chairman, could find himself compelled to finance the military operation due to his leadership responsibilities. These apprehensions expressed by Bwala shed light on the possible adverse effects of military intervention and the subsequent ramifications it could have on Nigeria’s overall welfare.

