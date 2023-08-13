There Would Be Crisis If President Tinubu Is Sacked – Edet Nkpubre

A former National Vice Chairman (South-South), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Edet Nkpubre, has revealed why the constitution should be amended to allow the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to decide on election matters before the winner of the contest is sworn in; after he suggested that there would be crisis if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sacked, considering all that he has done.

Source: The Punch.

Chief Nkpubre had said, “Assuming today, with all President Bola Tinubu has done and another person emerges as President, there will be a lot of crisis.”

Chief Edet Nkpubre, who spoke during an interview with The Punch, hinted that there might be crisis if the Tribunal sacks President Tinubu. The former PDP bigwig, when asked if it was right for governors-elect and President-elect to be sworn in before Tribunal Courts determine the petitions before them, said no. He maintained that there is a need to amend the constitution to allow for the determination of election matters before winners are sworn in.

Nkpubre cited an instance where the Tribunal orders a rerun election, and asked who would take over the affairs of the Nation. He also went further to say that the President has influenced the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who would take over should in case the Tribunal orders a rerun election, as provided in the constitution. He maintained that it wouldn’t be fair to other parties if the Senate President takes over.

Matthewcontents (

)