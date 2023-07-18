There Won’t Be Anarchy If You’re Removed By The Court – Labour Party Hits Out At Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has stated that if President Bola Tinubu is removed from power by the courts, Nigeria will not descend into anarchy. Tinubu had urged the presidential election tribunal to dismiss LP’s plea to overturn his victory in the 2023 general election, claiming that he did not receive 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, argued the FCT is the 37th state for election purposes in a final written address to the tribunal. Any other interpretation, according to the president, would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alteration of the legislature’s very intention.” However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the LP said Tinubu’s words were superfluous because the matter was before the court.

Ifoh’s statement read in part: “We insist that no amount of pressure from the APC on the tribunal’s judges will change the processes and requirements established by the law.” It must be followed, and that is the Labour Party’s position. “Let me assure the APC and their leaders that if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.”

Source: DAILY POST

