There will be nothing like united Nigeria if Obi’s presidential bid fails this year – Pa Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere, has stated that if the Labour Party’s presidential nominee, Peter Obi, does not win the next election, Nigerians should prepare themselves for a post-election catastrophe.

If Obi’s presidential quest fails this year, there will be no such thing as a united Nigeria, according to Adebanjo.

Adebanjo, who chose Obi as his preferred presidential candidate for 2022, has insisted that Obi is still the best choice.

He insisted that Obi is not only capable, but that he should be elected as Nigeria’s next president for the purpose of equity and fairness, as well as to keep the country united.

According to The Sun, Adebanjo remarked during a celebration of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, in Lagos on Wednesday that Obiozor’s death happened at a time when Nigerians were fighting to save the country from years of persecution.

“Forget Nigeria if you do not vote for Obi,” he warned. I’m not bragging, and it’s not a threat. Is it by defrauding one of us that we claim we must come together? Is that equity, justice, and peace?”

“These days, I don’t fancy folks who preach about unified Nigeria in peace without effort to back it up. Many people, even among the Igbo, pay lip service to a united Nigeria for selfish reasons; Obiozor was not one of them. Obiozor was a distinguished scholar, an ambassador per excellence, an intellectual of international repute, and a competent and distinguished Nigerian.

“When you want to highlight the people that give this country recognition and respect, how can you not name George; he is one of our prides. He shouldn’t have left now because we’re in the middle of a battle.”

He believes that having a Nigerian president of Igbo descent (from Southeast Nigeria) in 2023 is a cause that everyone should work for.

He went on to say that Igbo people should not be shy about it because it is their fundamental right, not a favour.

In to pay tribute to Obiozor, Adebanjo advised Nigerians to be ready for a post-election conflict, saying, “In paid respect to Obiozor, you must be prepared for a post-election crises. However, whomever starts it or causes it must not get away with it.

Content created and supplied by: Ijbaby23

News )

Publish on 2023-02-09