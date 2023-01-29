There will be nothing like PDP in Kogi state during the presidential election – Chief Edward Onoja

In the early hours of today, Chief Edward David Onoja, the Deputy Governor to Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) of Kogi state, was observed addressing the people of Dekina local government about the upcoming presidential election.

“The people of Kogi state will not labor in vain in the presidential election,” declared GYB’s deputy governor. “During the presidential election, there would likewise be nothing like the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state,” he continued.

Chief Edward David Onoja went on to say, “we all know that the ruling party once defeated an incumbent government in Kogi state through the hands of our late leader, Prince Abubakar Audu.” He said, “I’d like to announce here and now that, under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the entire Kogi east delivered all electoral positions for our party in 2019. That is a testament to our Governor’s political acumen.”

Finally, Deputy Governor Chief Edward David Onoja stated that the ruling party in the state is not divided because they all voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last presidential election, which will be repeated this time.

Watch the full video HERE (between 51st – 55th minute).

