There will be no rerun, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have no case -Tunji Abayomi

In the midst of anticipation surrounding the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal, Human Rights lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, Tunji Abayomi, has expressed his belief that Nigerians should not expect a rerun. The tribunal, currently sitting in Abuja, is considering the petitions brought forth by Mr. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The petitions challenge the outcome of the February 25th election, which saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared as the winner. The opposition parties, represented by Mr. Obi and Atiku, are seeking to overturn the election results in their favor.

In an exclusive interview with TVC , Tunji Abayomi shared his perspective, asserting that even if the opposition parties wish for the election to be invalidated, they must present compelling evidence to the court. Abayomi highlighted three principal issues raised by the opposition, which, according to him, require substantial non-compliance with the law to warrant a rerun.

“While there will be no rerun, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have no case. Any legal expert would recognize that their claims are an exercise in futility. To invalidate the election, they must demonstrate significant non-compliance with the law,” stated Abayomi during the interview.

To watch video, click HERE. (From 44:00)

