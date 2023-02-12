There will be no going back on the February 25 and March 11 polling dates. -Yakubu, INEC Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the February 25 presidential National Assembly and March 11 governorship and state assembly poll dates are sacred, just two weeks before the start of the 2023 general elections. The assurance was given by the Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, after inspecting the training of supervisory presiding officers (SPOs) taking place in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and across the country yesterday.

While declaring the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair, credible, and transparent elections, Yakubu explained that the fact that the commission is almost finished training the various cadres of ad-hoc staff bears eloquent testimony that it is very much ready.

The electoral umpire chief also took advantage of the opportunity to reassure Nigerians who were concerned about the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that their votes would determine who became whom after the elections.

“The training is further assurance and reassurance of the commission’s readiness to conduct the election on February 25 and March 11,” he said. The personnel who will be deployed to the field to conduct the elections are currently being trained not only in the FCT but also across the country. They will each be given a training manual to go over and revise the notes they took during the training. This confirms the commission’s readiness for the election.

“The biggest takeaway is the consistency of the purpose,” Yakubu said, updating on the training and its implications. We started training critical election duty staff for the 2023 general elections today. We will train the supervisory presiding officers this weekend. “We need 282 SPOs in the FCT, but we are training more than that number.” We have added 70 people to make a total of 352 SPOs. If some of them are unable to make it on Election Day for whatever reason, we will take them from the standby list.

“Training is also taking place in the 36 states of the federation, in addition to the FCT.” We will complete the SPO training on Saturday and Sunday. Then it will be the turn of the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers 1, 2, and 3 from Tuesday, February 14 to Thursday, February 16. These are the people who will operate at the polling unit level, and we will then train the collation and returning officers. All of them will take the oath of neutrality and allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. INEC is not a political party and does not have a candidate running in the election.

“Our commitment is to the process and to ensuring that the process is what we say it will be so that Nigerians’ choice will determine who becomes whatever after the election.”

