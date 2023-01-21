“There Will Be Misprinted Naira Notes, It Doesn’t Mean Nigeria Is A Useless Country”-Reno Omokri

Human Rights activist, lawyer and politician, Reno Omokri just took to his social media pages to address the issue about the New Naira redesign with the recent occurrence of misprinted Naira Notes causing some citizens to look down greatly on the lack of perfection in the country’s currency.

Reno reportedly said, and quote, “These are actual misprinted US Dollar bills, printed by the United States Treasury Department. Hundreds of thousands of errors are made annually by that well regarded branch of government. And these bills are highly sought after, as the error increases their value. Please do not take my word for it. Research it yourself.”

“Of course there will be misprinted Naira notes. It does not mean that Nigeria is a useless country. The only perfect kingdom in existence is the Kingdom of God. But as long as you are under heaven, expect imperfection. Give your country a break. Cut it some slack. You can use your mouth to finish bad officials. But don’t use it to finish Nigeria!”

