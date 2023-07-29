There Will Be A Thorough Screening Of The Ministerial Nominees, No Bow And Go – Sen Bamidele Opeyemi

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate will deliver on its mandate at the parliamentary, oversight and committee levels.

Bamidele said this on Friday at a programme entitled “24 Hours Marathon Praise and Worship Service” organized by his admirers to celebrate his 60th birthday at the palatial Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre in Ado Ekiti.

Bamidele further stated that the Senate will be rigorous in vetting ministerial nominees presented by President Bola Tinubu.

Bamidele stated that the Senate will carefully scrutinize the ministers to ascertain their competence and ability to serve Nigeria diligently and in a manner that the people will benefit from democracy.

Speaking to journalists during the event, which was well attended, the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District said the Senate, under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, is committed to ensuring that key office holders under President Tinubu are people with the capacity to deliver.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the selection will not be a mere bow except to those who have been members of the National Assembly in the past and who we knew and appreciated had the capacity to provide quality leadership to Nigerians.

“Nigerians expect us to be thorough. They expect us to screen thoroughly. But bowing and scraping is not an extra-parliamentary convention, it has become a practice all over the world and that person has to be a former lawmakers who is well known to us. Someone we have confidence in.

“We will follow the constitution to ensure that we fulfill our mandate and to make those who voted for us happy. This will be done at parliamentary level, through oversight functions and at committee level.

“We will work with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians. We are determined to ensure that the three arms of government, especially the judiciary, are well equipped to deliver justice without fear or favor. We are determined to ensure that the right people come on board.”

Source: Vanguard

