There Were Dirty Deals That APC Leadership Did; They Were Bad – APC Source

A source in the All Progressive Congress (APC), has revealed how some members of the National leadership of his party were involved in some dirty deals, and have been making moves to cover their discrepancies by causing crisis in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The source had said, “There were some dirty deals that some of the members of the national leadership did, and to cover it, a former National Vice Chairman was posted as Director of the department (organising department). On arrival, he started tracing some documents, especially in Niger, Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states. The situations degenerated to almost a fisticuff during the last NWC meeting. They were bad that the national vice chairman, North West, wrote a stinker to the national chairman, warning him of the implication of his actions concerning the matter.”

The source had made these revelations when he was talking about the purported crisis in the NWC of the APC. He began by revealing how the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to request the change of access code to its portal. He said Adamu and his cohort did this, even though an organising department of the APC had been set up for such issues.

He revealed that the steps were taken by the Chairman because some members of the National leadership were involved in some dirty deals.

