‘There Were A Lot Of Court Actions Against The NDDC Board Chairman Lauretta Onochie’ – Ayenuberu

Eniola Ayenuberu, a lawyer and political analyst, believes that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to dissolve the NDDC board is a positive move. Speaking about Lauretta Onochie, the former NDDC Board Chairman, who was removed from her job, Ayenuberu said that the 9th assembly had disregarded many court cases brought against her. He said that despite the Federal Court’s prohibition orders, the 9th assembly had formed a committee to support Onochie as the chairman of the NDDC board.

The dissolution of the NDDC board, he said, is a positive step. There are several problems, however. The first rule of law is that nothing can be built on top of nothing since it will not hold. From the beginning, there have been many protests and lawsuits filed at the Federal High Court in opposition to several nominations. Let’s look at Lauretta Onochie, the NDDC chairman. There were several judicial cases brought against her. Despite several objections brought before the ninth assembly, the board was confirmed as a result of the work of the Kangaroo committee.

