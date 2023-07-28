There Was No Need To Wait For Almost 60 Days Before Announcing The Names Of Usual Suspects—Onyekpere

During an interview with Channels Television, Eze Onyekpere, A Lawyer, stated that there was no need for the government to have waited for almost 60 days before announcing the names of those he would describe as usual suspects. He added that the list should have been announced by the president right from the time he was sworn in at Eagles Square.

He further stated that lots of time was wasted just to release the list, and at the end of the day, some states have yet to have a minister. He added that if the president wanted to hit the ground running, just as he has said, he would have gotten his cabinet members ready right on time.

According to him, “Well, I thought some of the names I saw on this list, considering the time we’ve been waiting, could have been announced straight from Eagles Square after the swearing in. There was no need for almost 60 days before announcing the names of who I will call usual suspects, who have always been there and want to continue to be there. So in a sense, if the president actually hit the ground running as he said in some quarters, considering that he knew he was going to be president around March, April, and May up to the 29th, and then he has alluded to another 2 months, I think this list should have been out in his first two or three weeks of having been sworn. There was a lot of time wasted in the process, and to even think about the fact that 11 states, as I saw on television now, don’t even have a minister yet, that’s a huge challenge.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (1:05)

