There Was A Deliberate Sabotage, Amazon That Was Hosting IReV Did Not Report Glitch- Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party presidential campaign in the last general elections, Akin Osuntokun has called for the sanctioning of the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu over the failure of the commission to upload the presidential election results in real time on election day.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral commission had tried to explain away the failure by blaming it on technical glitches allegedly suffered by the IReV portal as a result of network failure on February 25.

However, speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Akin Osuntokun claimed that Amazon did not report that its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services which was Incorporated to host the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal that was deployed in the conduct of Nigeria’s general disputed elections in 2023 suffered any technical glitches on the election day.

He said it was not established that there was glitch on the election day but it is clear that some unscrupulous elements deliberately tampered with the IReV portal.

He said “months to the election, even weeks, it was a common sight to see the INEC chairman and the public affairs commissioner pontificating on how they are going to give us the best election with the usage of BVAS and IReV but what happened? What I believe is that there was a deliberate sabotage. Amazon that was hosting them didn’t report any glitch on February 25th. What more investigation do we need to come to the conclusion that INEC needs to be sanctioned.”

The statement is from the second minute of the interview to the third minute. Click here to watch the interview.

