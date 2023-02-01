‘There Was A Collusion Between INEC Staffs And Representatives Of Ademola Adeleke’ – Kazeem Afegbua

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign council has alleged that the declared winner of the Osun election by Tribunal, Adegboyega Oyetola did not just take the Governor-Elect Ademola Adeleke to court without any substantial reason. Afegbua alleged that they discovered that there was a collusion between the INEC and the representatives of Ademola Adeleke.

He stated further that this led to an overwhelming number of overvoting most especially at the strongholds of Ademola Adeleke. Afegbua clarified that there is a need to investigate the INEC staffs most especially the Adhoc staffs. According to him, they are the people being used to manipulate the electoral process.

He said, ”It’s good news that Adeleke has been shown the exit door, it is also goodness for BVAS that it was able to establish that there was overvoting. What BVAS accredited was not what was found in manual collated results. And so the Tribunal has taken the right decision, it is left for the Appeal and Supreme court to follow suit.

The role of Adhoc staffs is what the INEC itself must look into critically. Because the Oshn scenario took place because there was collusion between the INEC staff and representatives of Ademola Adeleke in the election. Because if you look at the polling units that were canceled, the majority of then were particularly Adeleke’s stronghold. I’m of the opinion that we all must be extra vigilant on the Election Day.”



Oxygen (

)