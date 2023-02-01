NEWS

‘There Was A Collusion Between INEC Staffs And Representatives Of Ademola Adeleke’ – Kazeem Afegbua

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign council has alleged that the declared winner of the Osun election by Tribunal, Adegboyega Oyetola did not just take the Governor-Elect Ademola Adeleke to court without any substantial reason. Afegbua alleged that they discovered that there was a collusion between the INEC and the representatives of Ademola Adeleke. 

He stated further that this led to an overwhelming number of overvoting most especially at the strongholds of Ademola Adeleke. Afegbua clarified that there is a need to investigate the INEC staffs most especially the Adhoc staffs. According to him, they are the people being used to manipulate the electoral process. 

He said, ”It’s good news that Adeleke has been shown the exit door, it is also goodness for BVAS that it was able to establish that there was overvoting. What BVAS accredited was not what was found in manual collated results. And so the Tribunal has taken the right decision, it is left for the Appeal and Supreme court to follow suit. 

The role of Adhoc staffs is what the INEC itself must look into critically. Because the Oshn scenario took place because there was collusion between the INEC staff and representatives of Ademola Adeleke in the election. Because if you look at the polling units that were canceled, the majority of then were particularly Adeleke’s stronghold. I’m of the opinion that we all must be extra vigilant on the Election Day.”


Oxygen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: Justice demands you support Peter Obi – Ugwuanyi’s media aide, Jonathan tells G-5 govs, Nnamani

4 mins ago

Groups condemn candidates’ and party influencers’ lack of commitment to the peace accords in 2023.

11 mins ago

Atiku Abubakar Seeks Support from Kwankwaso and Obi in Bid for Presidency

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Want Obi, Kwankwaso To Support My Ambition–Atiku; Support Obi/ Datti, Wike,G5 Govs Told

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button