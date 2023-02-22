This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There Should Be No Riots Or Acts Of Violence After The Announcement Of The Election Results -Buhari

With only three days until the 2023 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged the various presidential candidates to accept the results of the general elections.

The President reminded the political class and their supporters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the agency authorized by law to announce the results, requesting that the candidates respect the choices of the electorates in order to prevent potential electoral violence and bloodshed.

Buhari made the call, according to Channels Television, as he observed the Second Peace Accord for the 2023 Presidential Elections being signed at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Buhari said, “Let me reiterate to all Nigerians that this is the only country we have and that we must take all necessary measures to keep it secure, unified, and peaceful.

“Any candidate who feels wronged should use the recognized judicial processes, and we must have faith in our legal systems. I kindly request the candidates once more to uphold the letter and spirit of the accord they have signed today.

“After the election results are announced, there shouldn’t be any riots or violent crimes. All grievances, whether they are institutional or personal, should be brought before the appropriate courts.”

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial (via 50minds

News )

#Riots #Acts #Violence #Announcement #Election #Results #BuhariThere Should Be No Riots Or Acts Of Violence After The Announcement Of The Election Results -Buhari Publish on 2023-02-22 22:08:08