There must be something the other candidates may have seen that the rest of us have not – Labour party’s campaign director general, Akin Osuntokun

The labor party’s campaign director general, Akin Osuntokun, has expressed his anxiety regarding the upcoming general elections, lamenting that a candidate may have missed something that his party and probably others did not.

The statement that the campaign director general made on Arise came after he said that a presidential candidate was confident to say that he could use his financial strength ahead of the presidential election, regardless of the technology that was started by the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, which is the beavers.

He stated that a presidential candidate making such a statement appears to be a threat to the election’s integrity and could hinder a free and fair election.

“There are two things I’m worried about,” he says, “the first is that a candidate is certain and confident enough to say that he can potentially utilize the money to compromise the integrity of that election regardless of the beavers and the technology.” It’s safe to say that many people have expressed concern that any of the presidential candidates might use their financial resources to influence the election. There must be something he has seen that the rest of us haven’t.

