There Must Be Something The Other Candidate May Have Seen That The Rest Of Us Have Not -Akin Osuntokun Laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Akin Osuntokun, the campaign director general for the labour party has expressed his fear and worry over the forthcoming general elections, where he lamented that there was something which a candidate may have seen which his party, and probably others may have missed.

The statement from the campaign director general who was speaking on Arise was coming after he noted that a presidential candidate was confident to point out that irrespective of the technology initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, being the beavers, he can utilize his financial strength ahead of the presidential election.

He said such a statement coming from a presidential candidate seems to be a threat to the integrity of the election, and he feels it could get in the way for a free and fair election .

In his words…”There are two things I’m worried about, one is that a candidate is certain, confident enough to say that regardless of the beavers, the technology, he can potentially utilize money to compromise the integrity of that election. There must be something that he has seen that the rest of us have not seen”

One will not be wrong to point out that many have expressed fear that any of the presidential candidate may use their financial strength to influence the election.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below (Fast Forward To 14:55);

TaurusBaby (

)