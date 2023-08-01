There May Be No Need For Any Convention Again On Appointing Chairman, If NEC Confirm Ganduje – APC

There are new signs that Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, the recently-retired governor of Kano State, and Senator Ajibola Basiru, the ninth Senate’s spokesperson, may be named the acting National Chairman and Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, respectively, on Thursday. On Thursday, the APC’s National Executive Committee convenes. It was learned that the party’s leadership might make a choice at the NEC meeting.

At the APC National Secretariat on Blantyre Crescent in the Wuse neighborhood of Abuja, the banners of the recently-departed APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were replaced with congratulations billboards featuring Ganduje’s image on Sunday. Three weeks ago, amid a party crisis, Adamu and the APC’s former national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, submitted their resignations.

According to a statement published by the ruling party, the National Caucus and NEC meetings will take place on August 2 and 3, respectively, as The PUNCH has previously reported. The meetings’ agenda has not been made public, but a dependable source in the Presidency informed our correspondent that they would be forums for discussing the ongoing crisis threatening the party leadership.

“The agenda is out. But there is nothing basic in it. But, of course, some shenanigans will be put up to officially announce the new acting chairman and secretary,” the source said. Asked if he was certain the ‘new acting chairman and secretary’ would be Ganduje and Basiru, the source said the two remained the preferred choices of the APC governors and President Bola Tinubu.

“We are basically saying the same thing. It is just to announce that these people are now in charge,” he said.

On why the President and the ruling party would allow the National Executive Committee to ratify the incoming leaders instead of a convention, the party stalwart disclosed that he had little say on the matter.

“Well, we were told that the NEC can work in place of a convention. They are the ultimate decision maker.

“If they confirm them (Ganduje), there may be no need for any convention again. But regarding the other vacant positions of Welfare Officer, Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Vice Chairman for North-West left by Lukman, it is hoped that they will give the NWC the power to fill them. That way, they will avoid budgeting again for another mini-convention,” he said.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary for the APC, was unable to be reached for comment. Bala Ibrahim, the director of publicity for the APC, however, voiced a different opinion. Ibrahim insisted that the NWC had not adopted a formal stance on the subject.

He said, “Those who are talking about the likelihood of NEC ratifying candidates to replace the former leaders when it has not been said by the party, it is akin to talks about a coup in a democratic setting. They are mere speculations.’’

