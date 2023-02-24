There Isn’t A Day In The APC Campaign That Is Without Flaws. Nigerians Cannot Vote For APC—Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A prominent member and spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, recently alleged that the Radical People’s Congress and their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are trying everything to prevent Peter Obi from joining the Labor Party in the presidential race.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday night, February 23, 2023, Daniel Bwala said that for every Christian who votes for Peter Obi in the presidential election, that person indirectly votes for Tinubu.

Bwala alleges that APC sponsored some of Peter Obi’s rally attendees just to keep him alive in the race. In his words, he said:

“I rejected the APC by one definition. Nigerians wouldn’t want four of the last eight years. I have these set up for you. I don’t need to explain more why Nigerians shouldn’t vote for Tinubu. There isn’t a day in the APC campaign that is without flaws.” “I tell you the truth, and I don’t lie; Nigerians cannot vote for APC.”

“It’s not just about Tinubu; it’s about the party.” This is the logo you’ll see on election day. Now, the reason I react to Peter Obi is because of the questions that come to us. They try to suggest that Peter Obi is a new phenomenon, that Peter Obi is cheerful, etc. “For every Christian who votes for Peter Obi, he will vote for Tinubu.”

“That’s why Tinubu is watching.” I learned no more than three weeks ago that Tinubu and APC are sponsoring Peter Obi’s rally participants just to keep him in the race because “APC thought that as long as Obi was in the race, he would win Atiku’s vote.”

