There is only one person in Nigeria, who is alleged to have moved money through a bullion van -Bwala

Nigeria’s national elections in 2023 are a few days away. So, the candidates and their supporters are exerting every effort to secure victory.

In addition to giving interviews to radio and television stations and addressing people at conferences, the parties’ candidates are also planning rallies in several states.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, granted an interview to Channels Television. He has this to say in that interview.

“With respect to the money they are talking about, there is only one person in Nigeria, who is alleged to have moved money through a bullion van, and that person is on their ballot as the presidential candidate. This APC has never, at any material time in the past 8 years, demonstrated their sympathy or their feelings for the sufferings of the Nigerian people. They are coming today, but it is too late. To say that, they are reacting because they care about the sufferings of the people, but their candidate, who is on the ballot, says that the whole thing that is happening is happening against him and his person.

“All I need the president to know is that this war that has started from the governors and from outside has come into his house. A cabinet member by the name of Festus Keyamo has declared war against the president.”

