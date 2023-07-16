There is only one aspect of governance I want Tinubu to focus on- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed the only aspect of governance he wants President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to focus on.

During the interview, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was asked what aspects of governance he would want Tinubu to focus on, and while he was reponding, he said he only wants one aspect.

He said, “There is only one aspect of governance I want Tinubu to focus on and that is fighting corruption. Please note that I did not say fighting insecurity, but fighting corruption, because corruption is at the root of our insecurity; societal corruption, the corruption of our values as a people, and the corruption of all the agencies that are supposed to be fighting insecurity.”

He said that if the president drastically remove corruption from the processes, and operations of the government and from the lives of Nigerian people, he can solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria, in a year or two.

He said, “Insecurity is a problem. So, I will have to list it among the priorities. Also, addressing poverty is also a very serious problem, finding ways to improve inclusion because, the last elections have polarised the country very dangerously. So, we are in a very terrible situation because our last elections polarised the nation more.”

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said that the last elections, opened up the Pandora’s box that we have never seen in the country and he was hoping that,. President Bola Tinubu, would be able to bring in some bright people who will give him some good ideas on how he can de-escalate the situation.

He said, “So, inclusiveness should be prioritised. The new administration must find a way to make all parts of the country have a stake in the government.”

