There is one sad thing I do remember about Alao-Akala- Femi Babalola

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that Mr. Femi Babalola, who is an engineer and who happens to be the owner of the popular Jogor Centre, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, . during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has revealed the sad thing he do remember about the Late Chief Alao Akala, who happens to be the former governor of Oyo State.

During the interview, Babalola was told that was one of the closest people to former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, as he was asked what he do miss most about him.

While he was talking, he said that the Late Alao-Akala, was somebody that was well-prepared for governance and he respected everybody’s views and je never listened to rumours from people.

He said, “Any leader should be able to face people directly and ask what he heard. There was a time Alao-Akala had this crisis with Teslim Folarin, and someone told him (Alao Akala) that they saw me with Folarin. He called me and said this person said he saw you and your friend, Folarin together. I told him that we went for a party together and from there we went somewhere to eat. I told him that if he (Akala) had issues with Folarin, I (Babalola) do not have an issue with him because, we are friends. He agreed and that did not in any way affect our relationship.”

Further talking, he said, “Guess what ? The day Akala and Folarin were reconciled in Ghana, I was not there. Assuming I had taken a position and fought my friend because of him, what would have happened ?”

Babalola claimed that, nobody called hum that they were going to Ghana and in fact, it was Musiliu Obanikoro, that called him and said that he was thinking of inviting him (Babalola) to Ghana. And when he asked Obanikoro what happened, he said he was looking for somebody that can act as intermediary between Akala and Folarin.

He said the two were reconciled and Akala was a very good man because, he had good ideas, and you can’t go to him with lies.

He said, “But, there is one sad thing I do remember about Alao-Akala. The sad part that I always remember was that, the people that made him lose his re-election bid, were the people that benefitted hugely from him when he was in office. They all worked against him. I was going through a list recently and I saw the names of those I know Alao-Akala was good to, but they all betrayed him.”

