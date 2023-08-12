There Is Nothing Wrong With Your Hairstyle Whether It Is Dreadlocks Or Lifelocks —Oyakhilome

In a recent response to a question posed by a member of the congregation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy, provided clarity on the topic of hairstyles within the context of Christianity. The question, “Hello! Pastor Chris, Is it allowed to have dreadlocks when you are a Christian?” sparked a thoughtful and insightful response from the esteemed minister of the gospel.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s unequivocal message was that there is no inherent wrong in choosing a hairstyle, whether it’s dreadlocks, deadlocks, or lifelocks. Drawing upon his deep understanding of the Bible and its narratives, he emphasized that the scriptures reveal instances of individuals with long hair, thereby indicating that specific hairstyles are not inherently against the teachings of Christianity.

Expanding on his point, Pastor Chris noted that if an individual had dreadlocks prior to their conversion to Christianity, the acceptance of that person by Jesus with their chosen hairstyle is a clear indication that their hair choice is not a significant concern. He emphasized the inclusive and accepting nature of Christ’s teachings, highlighting that personal appearance, including hairstyles, holds little bearing on one’s spiritual standing.

However, the pastor also addressed the potential pitfalls associated with certain hairstyle choices. He noted that if the intention behind adopting a particular hairstyle after becoming a born-again Christian is to imitate societal “rascals,” then a moral concern might arise. Pastor Chris underscored the importance of aligning one’s intentions with the values and principles of Christianity, cautioning against adopting hairstyles that may convey a message inconsistent with the faith’s teachings.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s response reflects his deep commitment to interpreting biblical teachings in a relevant and relatable manner for the modern world. His guidance encourages Christians to embrace their personal identity and preferences while remaining mindful of the values and standards set forth by their faith. The message resonates with the congregation as a reminder that Christian beliefs encompass a diverse range of perspectives and expressions.

As Pastor Chris continues to provide spiritual leadership that is both Spirit-filled and anointed, his dynamic and global ministry thrives on nurturing a strong sense of unity, diversity, and understanding among his followers. His insights on matters such as personal appearance serve as a testament to his dedication to addressing contemporary questions within a timeless spiritual framework.

