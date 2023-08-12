There Is Nothing Wrong With Your Hairstyle Whether It Is Dreadlocks, Deadlocks Or Lifelocks-Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

According to the Question that was asked, it says ” Hello! Pastor Chris, Is it allowed to have dreadlocks when you are a Christian?

Responding to the above question that was asked, Chris Oyakhilome said “There Is Nothing Wrong With Your Hairstyle Whether It Is Dreadlocks, Deadlocks, Or Lifelocks. Why? Because If you study the account of The Bible very well, you will discover that some characters had long hair.

Speaking further he said “Take for instance, if you have dreadlocks before you became born again, and Jesus accepted you with your dreadlocks, it means that he has no concern over the dreadlocks you had. But if your intention of having dreadlocks after being born again is to imitate the Rascals in society, then there is a problem.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 00 seconds to 2 minutes from the 5 minutes video.

Dyoungmon (

)