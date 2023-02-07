This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There is nothing wrong if a Fulani man succeeds a Fulani man- Yakubu Dogara clarifies

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the former Speaker of the Federal House Representatives, Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has said that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the Northern region to produce the next President of the country, as this will complete additional four years to meet up with that of the South.

Information that was given made it known that, Dogara, said this while he was speaking on Monday as Guest Speaker in Zonkwa, Kaduna state during the election campaign and presentation of flags to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senatorial candidate, Sunday Marshall Katung, and other candidates for federal constituencies in Southern Kaduna.

Dogara, while talking to Southern Kaduna residents, told them not to vote based on religion and tribe.

While he was talking, he said those saying that why should a Fulani man succeed a Fulani man or why should a Muslim succeed another Muslim, have not been following the country’s political trend and that, there should be balance in power between the South and the North.

He said, “Jonathan is a Christian, Obasanjo is a Christian, Obasanjo ruled for eight years, and Jonathan ruled for six years. So, if we sum the two together, we, I said we because I am a Christian, we have ruled this country for 14 years.

Buhari has ruled for eight years and Yar’Adua ruled for two years, making a total of ten years. So, we can only be just by allowing the Muslims have a balance of four years. Also, the two Christian Presidents are from the Southern region, so, the North has a balance of four years.”

Further talking, he said some politicians want to divide us according to our tribes, instead of bringing us together, so that, we can work together and build a nation that is strong, united and prosperous.

He said, “They will tell you, why will a Muslim succeed another Muslim as President or why will a Fulani man succeed another Fulani man ? There is nothing wrong if a Fulani man succeeds a Fulani man, i am being very honest. I want to tell us that, as I have said before unless we unite, we cannot conquer.”

