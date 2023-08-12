There Is Nothing We Can Do That The Price Of Cement Will Come Down To N1800, N2000, Or N3000 – Primate Ayodele

Recall that the price of Cement in 2015 was N1550/50kg bag. But now the current price of cement ranges from N3,600 to 3,900. On this note, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared his view regarding the price of Cement in Nigeria.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I see adulterated cement because the price will be fluctuating. On this note, There Is Nothing We Can Do That The Price Of Cement Will Come Down To N1800, N2,000, Or N3000. The price will keep going up and down.

This is the message from the Lord As it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

