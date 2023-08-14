There Is Nothing Sadder Than Finding Christians Who Have Lost All Hope Of Prayer-Pastor Benny Hinn.

Pastor, Benny Hinn, is a noted evangelist, teacher, and author impacting the world with the life-saving and miracle-working messages of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

While speaking his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “There Is Nothing Sadder Than Finding Christians Who Have Lost All Hope Of Prayer. Not one of us can resist the devil from that position of fear. Paul the Apostle Said “I sought the Lord, and he heard me. He deliver me from all my fears.

Speaking further he said “We have to start calling on God basically. We have to start believing that God and only God can deliver us from fear. Isaiah 41:10 says “Fear Thou Not For I am with thee. Be not dismay for I am thy God. I will strengthen thee, yea I will help with thee, ye I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward short clip Facebook video from the beginning.

Dyoungmon (

)