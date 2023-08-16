‘There Is Nothing Pointing To The Fact That This Aircraft Was Shot Down By Anybody’ – CDRE Gabwet

The Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet has alleged that there is no evidence that the aircraft that crashed in Niger was shot down by bandits. He said in an interview with TVC news that the aircraft that the Bandits would have posted a video to prove that they were the attacker. He stated further that an investigation is still ongoing to verify what caused the helicopter crash.

He said, ”You have to consider what kind of weapons can have a very massive effect on that particular aircraft. And what kind of weapons can the enemies be having? And Let’s be very very honest as of today, we cannot confirm that the Aircraft was shut down by anybody. I’m bold to say that there is nothing pointing to the fact that this aircraft was shot down by anybody. All of these are just propaganda. And I trust the kind of criminals that we have if they did that operation, a video showing them aiming at that aircraft will be posted online.”

[Start From 38:34]



Oxygen (

)