There is nothing on the media that suggests that the chairman and the secretary were forced out-Etta

In an interview with Arise , Former APC Acting National Chairman Hilliard Etta stated that there is nothing, whether in the social or mainstream media, that suggests that Abdullahi Adamu and the secretary of the party wereforced out of their positions.

He further revealed that there are cracks or problems in the party because the National Chairman and the National Secretary have resigned.

According to him, “there is nothing, whether in the social or mainstream media, that suggests that the chairman and the secretary were forced out of their seats. I think they came to the realisation that it is time to honourably step aside. There is no crisis in the party. I have read several times in some news papers that there is crisis in the party. There is no crisis in the party. The national working committee, as I hear, have had a very fruitful discussions and a very fruitful meeting. That meeting is to precede the meeting of the party and the caucus of the party, and I think everything is as it should be. The national chairman having resigned, the deputy national chairman from his zone of the country takes over, which is Senate Kyari”.

Video credit: Arise (1:12)

