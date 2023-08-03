There Is Nothing My Sister Would Do Wrong In My Eye; I Would Always Blame Her Husband – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that there is nothing that her sister could do wrong in her eyes because she will always blame her husband instead of her. According to Okoro Blessing, it is wrong to go to family members to complain about his or her spouse.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”There is nothing my younger sister would do wrong in my eye; I would always blame her husband. We always want to take sides with our family members even if we don’t like them.

I have said it a lot of times that marriage is difficult; that is why I am single. Even you that is married; is it easy for you? You are suffering and smiling and I see what is happening behind close doors.”

