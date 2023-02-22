There Is Nothing Like Igbo Presidency, There Can Be Nigerian President Of Igbo Descent— Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Orji Uzor Kalu, a senator who formerly led Abia State, There is no presidency like the Igbo, it was recently remarked. This claim was made by the senator during a recent interview with Ruben Abatti, a host for Arise .

The interviewer questioned Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his decision to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, rather than Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party. The question of whether he did so out of party loyalty or because he rejects the idea of an Igbo presidency was put to him.

There is no such thing as an Igbo presidency; only a Nigerian president of Igbo descent may hold the office, Senator Kalu retorted. As you are aware, I am a member of a political party. In party politics, regardless of where you are in Canada, the US, the UK, Japan, or anywhere else party supremacy and loyalty come first and foremost for any man who is a member of a political party.

“I have no fear that come February 25 this year, before midnight, they will proclaim Bola Tinubu as the President Elect,” he remarked, expressing his support for Tinubu.



